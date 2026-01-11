Trending topics:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: How many fans are attending the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final in Saudi Arabia?

The Spanish Super Cup final heads back to Saudi Arabia with Barcelona and Real Madrid at center stage, as crowd expectations and atmosphere become part of the story.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Real Madrid fans during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in 2026.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to meet once again under the Saudi Arabian spotlight, where the Spanish Super Cup has found a new home. Attention is now shifting toward the scale of the crowd expected for the final. Follow Barcelona vs Real Madrid live with us!

The tournament’s move to the Middle East has reshaped its atmosphere, blending European tradition with global spectacle. Stadium capacity, ticket demand and international travel all play a role in defining the event’s reach, also increasing the prize money for the Spanish Super Cup winner.

As kickoff approaches and both Real Madrid and Barcelona field their strongest lineups, attendance figures are becoming a key part of the conversation. The numbers not only reflect fan interest, but also underline why Saudi Arabia remains central to the Super Cup’s future.

Spanish Super Cup 2026: How big will the crowd be for the final?

Around 60,000 spectators are expected at the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final. While the RFEF has yet to release an official attendance number, all signs point to a near-capacity crowd for Barcelona vs Real Madrid, consistent with recent Super Cup finals held in Saudi Arabia.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona in 2025 (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The match is set to be played at Alinma Stadium (King Abdullah Sports City), a venue built for major international events and capable of hosting just over 62,000 fans. In previous editions of the tournament, finals have regularly pushed attendance toward that limit.

This year’s tournament has followed a similar pattern. The semifinals already drew crowds well above 50,000, reinforcing expectations that the final — the competition’s main attraction — will draw an even larger turnout.

Ticket demand in Saudi Arabia has remained strong, particularly for high-profile European clashes, and organizers have relied heavily on the local and regional fan base rather than traveling supporters from Spain.

That dynamic has become a defining feature of the Spanish Super Cup’s Saudi era. While only a limited number of fans make the trip from Europe, the atmosphere is sustained by a growing local interest in elite soccer and the global appeal of El Clasico. For those not attending the game live, there will still be several options to watch the broadcast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid final, especially in the USA.

