What happens if Morocco win, tie or lose vs Cameroon today in AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?

Morocco face Cameroon in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals in what promises to be one of the tournament’s greatest matches. With a spot in the semifinals at stake, the host nation aims to finish among the top four teams in the competition.

Morocco successfully qualified first in Group A, remaining undefeated after collecting two wins and a draw. In the round of 16, Walid Regragui’s team defeated Tanzania 1-0 with a goal from Brahim Diaz to secure their place among the best eight teams in the tournament.

On Cameroon‘s side, the Indomitable Lions secured qualification as runners-up in Group F, finishing with the same points as Ivory Coast but with a lower goal difference. They also arrive undefeated after two wins and a draw in the group stage, followed by a 2-1 victory against South Africa in the round of 16 to reach this stage.

What happens if Morocco win vs Cameroon?

If Morocco defeat Cameroon today, they will advance directly to the semifinals. The Atlas Lions would then face the winner of the Nigeria vs Algeria match on Wednesday, January 14. This would keep their dreams alive for a second continental title on home soil.

Brahim Diaz celebrates his goal against Tanzania. (@EnMaroc)

What happens if Morocco and Cameroon tie?

Should the match remain tied at the end of regulation, it will move into two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the deadlock persists after 120 minutes of play, a penalty shootout will determine which team punches their ticket to the semifinals.

What happens if Morocco lose vs Cameroon?

If Morocco lose to Cameroon today, their tournament run end here. The Indomitable Lions would instead advance to the semifinal to face either Nigeria or Algeria.