Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Lineups for Spanish Super Cup 2026 final

The Spanish Super Cup 2026 will once again feature a high-stakes final between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with both clubs seeking to lift their first trophy of the year. In last year’s edition, Hansi Flick’s side claimed the title following a commanding 5-2 victory over Xabi Alonso’s squad—a result Los Blancos will be desperate to avoid repeating.

Since the introduction of the new format by the Royal Spanish Football Federation in 2020, this marks the fourth consecutive year that Barcelona and Real Madrid have met in the final, with each side currently holding two titles under this format.

Barcelona enter the match in peak form. Currently leading LaLiga with 49 points, they crushed Athletic Club 5-0 in the semifinals. Furthermore, they welcome back Lamine Yamal to the starting team after he was rested in the previous match, playing only some minutes from the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid face a more challenging outlook. Xabi Alonso’s men sit second in LaLiga with 45 points and secured their spot in the final with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby. However, they may once again be without Kylian Mbappe for this decisive clash.

Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s current top scorer, and his presence in the final is uncertain. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Barcelona probable lineup

For the final, Hansi Flick is expected to use the same squad that dismantled Athletic Club, with only one change to the starting XI. Despite the high level shown by the youngster Roony Bardghji, the Swede will be replaced by Lamine Yamal, who appears to be fully recovered physically.

Advertisement

see also Why is the Spanish Super Cup 2026 being played in Saudi Arabia?

This would be the lineup to face Real Madrid: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha.

Advertisement

Real Madrid probable lineup

Xabi Alonso is facing a few selection headaches for this match. Although it has been confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will travel with the squad, his presence on the pitch remains uncertain. If he is unable to start, the Spanish manager is expected to field the same XI that defeated Atletico Madrid.

This would be the lineup to face Barcelona: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Jr.

Advertisement