What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Barcelona today in Spanish Super Cup 2026 final?

Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final, a matchup that once again puts two of the most successful teams in the country on the same stage. El Clásico delivers one of the most iconic rivalries in soccer history, and both teams arrive after navigating demanding semifinals to reach the most anticipated game of the tournament.

Real Madrid come into the final after edging Atlético Madrid in a tightly contested semifinal, while Barcelona arrive with momentum after a dominant 5–0 win over Athletic Bilbao. In LaLiga, the Blaugrana currently sit at the top of the table with a four-point advantage.

Real Madrid reach this clash after defeating Atlético Madrid 2–1 in the semifinal derby. In domestic league play, they remain in second place behind their historic rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most recent meeting between these teams took place on October 26, 2025, on Matchday 10 of the 2025–26 LaLiga season at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid claimed a 2–1 victory with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, while Fermín López scored for Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

Advertisement

What happens if Real Madrid defeat Barcelona?

If Real Madrid defeat Barcelona, they will be crowned champions of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup and take home a significant prize money. With that victory, Real Madrid would secure their 14th title in the competition, narrowing the gap with their longtime rivals. The triumph would also mark Xabi Alonso’s first official trophy as Real Madrid’s head coach since taking over in June 2025, ending a streak of recent final losses against Barcelona.

Advertisement

see also When are Real Madrid and Barcelona playing for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final?

What happens if Real Madrid and Barcelona tie?

If the match ends level after regulation time, current RFEF regulations state that no extra time will be played. To prevent excessive physical strain, the final would be decided directly by a penalty shootout to determine the champion. If you are in the USA, you’ll be able to watch this Barcelona vs Real Madrid final through several broadcasting options.

Advertisement

What happens if Real Madrid lose to Barcelona?

A defeat would see Barcelona lift the trophy, successfully defending the title they won in 2025 after a 5–2 victory over Real Madrid. In that scenario, Barcelona would extend their historical dominance in the competition by reaching 16 Spanish Super Cup titles, moving three trophies ahead of Madrid. Therefore, Real Madrid’s lineup against Barcelona today will show a star-studded team.