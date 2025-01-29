Where to watch Girona vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Girona and Arsenal will square off on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Girona vs Arsenal online in the US on Paramount+]

Girona’s hopes of advancing in the tournament were dashed after a 1-0 loss to AC Milan, leaving the Spanish side eliminated regardless of other game results. They now aim to close out the competition with pride.

Arsenal, on the other hand, sit in third place and is well-positioned to secure a top-eight spot, which guarantees a direct path to the round of 16. A win against a non-contending opponent would solidify their position, presenting a golden opportunity to advance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Girona vs Arsenal match be played?

Girona take on Arsenal this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paulo Gazzaniga of Girona FC – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Girona vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Cristiano Ronaldo names the toughest defender he has ever faced

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Girona and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.