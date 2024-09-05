Trending topics:
Concacaf Nations League

Where to watch Guatemala vs Martinique live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Guatemala face Martinique in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Guatemala forward Luis Martinez
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireGuatemala forward Luis Martinez

By Leonardo Herrera

Guatemala will take on Martinique on the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. As fans gear up for this pivotal matchup, here’s everything you need to know, from the exact date and kickoff time to all the streaming and viewing options available in the USA.

[Watch Guatemala vs Martinique live in the USA on Paramount+]

The League A kicks off with several intriguing matchups, one of the most compelling being the clash between Guatemala and Martinique. Guatemala, a team that has made significant strides in recent years, are aiming to solidify their growing ambitions by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Nations League. For them, securing an opening victory is crucial to achieving this goal and continuing their upward trajectory on the international stage.

On the other side, Martinique have also shown notable improvement and are equally determined to start strong. They’ll be hunting for three points to keep their quarter-final hope alive and prove they can compete with the best teams in the confederation. Both sides enter the contest with high stakes, promising an exciting and competitive battle.

When will the Guatemala vs Martinique match be played?

Guatemala face off against Martinique in the League A Matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, September 5, with kickoff set for 10:00 PM (ET).

Brighton Labeau of Martinique – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Brighton Labeau of Martinique – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Guatemala vs Martinique: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

Argentine World Cup champion claims Messi has a teammate worth more than Mbappe, Haaland

see also

Argentine World Cup champion claims Messi has a teammate worth more than Mbappe, Haaland

How to watch Guatemala vs Martinique in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Guatemala and Martinique will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: LeBron James makes incredible Super Bowl prediction
NFL

NFL News: LeBron James makes incredible Super Bowl prediction

Argentina vs Chile LIVE: Matchday 7 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Argentina vs Chile LIVE: Matchday 7 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Why is Argentina vs. Chile being played before fewer fans?
Soccer

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Why is Argentina vs. Chile being played before fewer fans?

Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders' son Shedeur to play in front of special guests vs Nebraska
Sports

Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders' son Shedeur to play in front of special guests vs Nebraska

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo