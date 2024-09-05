Where to watch Guatemala vs Martinique live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Guatemala face Martinique in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Guatemala will take on Martinique on the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. As fans gear up for this pivotal matchup, here’s everything you need to know, from the exact date and kickoff time to all the streaming and viewing options available in the USA.

The League A kicks off with several intriguing matchups, one of the most compelling being the clash between Guatemala and Martinique. Guatemala, a team that has made significant strides in recent years, are aiming to solidify their growing ambitions by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Nations League. For them, securing an opening victory is crucial to achieving this goal and continuing their upward trajectory on the international stage.

On the other side, Martinique have also shown notable improvement and are equally determined to start strong. They’ll be hunting for three points to keep their quarter-final hope alive and prove they can compete with the best teams in the confederation. Both sides enter the contest with high stakes, promising an exciting and competitive battle.

When will the Guatemala vs Martinique match be played?

Guatemala face off against Martinique in the League A Matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, September 5, with kickoff set for 10:00 PM (ET).

Guatemala vs Martinique: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Martinique in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Guatemala and Martinique will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

