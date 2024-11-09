Trending topics:
Where to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United live in the USA: 2024 MLS Round of 16

Atlanta United take on Inter Miami for the third leg 2024 MLS round of 16. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireInter Miami forward Lionel Messi

By Leonardo Herrera

Atlanta United will face Inter Miami in a thrilling third-leg showdown of the 2024 MLS Round of 16. This high-stakes matchup promises intense action as both teams fight to advance, with fans eagerly awaiting every moment. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live across the USA.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami’s path to victory hasn’t come easy, as predicted, with Atlanta United forcing a decisive third game in this heated series. After Lionel Messi and his squad suffered a tough defeat in the second leg, Miami’s dominance is now under serious threat.

Still, the Florida side remains favored, boasting not only Messi but also talents like Luis Suarez, who are primed to deliver. Yet, Atlanta have proven it can stand toe-to-toe with the Miami powerhouse, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown where they’ll look to deliver another upset.

When will the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match be played?

Inter Miami take on Atlanta United this Saturday, November 9, in the third leg of the 2024 MLS round of 16, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Atlanta forward Jamal Thiare – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS showdown between Inter Miami and Atlanta United live in the USA.

