Where to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami and Chicago Fire will square off in a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami’s three-game winning run came to a halt with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC, but Lionel Messi and his squad are determined to bounce back and climb the Eastern Conference table.

Standing in their way is a tough challenge in the Chicago Fire, who currently sit in the final play-in spot and are pushing hard to break into the direct playoff positions. With both clubs eyeing valuable points, this matchup carries big stakes for postseason hopes.

When will the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match be played?

Inter Miami play against Chicago Fire this Tuesday, September 30, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire, live in the USA.