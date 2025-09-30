Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire today, Sept. 30, in 2025 MLS season?

Inter Miami host the Chicago Fire in an MLS regular-season matchup, having already secured their spot in the playoffs. With that goal accomplished, questions remain about Lionel Messi’s availability, as head coach Javier Mascherano could consider giving the Argentine star a rest.

The Argentine captain, however, has started the last five matches and played every minute. Despite speculation, Messi is expected to be in the starting lineup again today as Miami look to close the gap on the top of the table with another win.

Although Inter Miami have already clinched a postseason berth, they remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield for the second year in a row. For that reason, Mascherano is likely to keep fielding his strongest squad as long as the team retains a mathematical chance of claiming the title.

The Herons currently sit third in the Eastern Conference with 56 points, while leaders Philadelphia Union hold 63 with two games left to play. Miami, meanwhile, still have four matches remaining in the regular season to try to make up ground.

Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi during Inter Miami’s game against Toronto FC. (Michael Chisholm/Getty Images)

Probable lineup for Inter Miami

With the Supporters’ Shield as their main objective in the regular season, despite already securing a playoff spot, Javier Mascherano is expected to field his strongest XI at Chase Stadium against the Chicago Fire.

Projected Inter Miami lineup: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Probable lineup for Chicago Fire

The visitors sit ninth in the standings with 48 points and three matches remaining. A win against Inter Miami would strengthen their chances of holding on to a play-in spot and fighting for a postseason berth in the final stretch.

Projected Chicago Fire lineup: Christopher Brady; Joel Waterman, Jack Elliott, Samuel Rogers, Jonathan Bamba; Andre Franco, Dje D’Avilla, Philip Zinckernagel; Leonardo Barroso, Hugo Cuypers, Andrew Gutman.

