Where to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 28

Inter Miami are gearing up to face Cincinnati in a highly anticipated clash on MLS Matchday 28. Fans can catch all the action in this exciting 2024 showdown by checking the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers across the United States.

After a disappointing exit from the Leagues Cup, where Inter Miami saw their 2-0 lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to Columbus Crew, the team is now focused on their MLS campaign. Despite the setback, Miami have been performing exceptionally well in the league and currently leads the Eastern Conference with the most points across the entire MLS.

This week presents a crucial opportunity for Inter Miami to solidify their top position as they face Cincinnati, their closest challengers in the standings. With Miami holding a 5-point advantage over Cincinnati, a win would not only reinforce their lead but also distance themselves further from their nearest competitors.

When will the Inter Miami vs Cincinnati match be played?

Inter Miami are set to face Cincinnati in a crucial Matchday 28 clash of the 2024 MLS season this Saturday, August 24, with kickoff slated for 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

FC Cincinnati

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and Cincinnati, live on MLS League Pass through Apple TV in the USA.

