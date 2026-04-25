Where to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Inter Miami will square off with New England Revolution in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in the USA on Apple TV]

Fresh off a gritty win over Real Salt Lake, Inter Miami picked up three crucial points to stay firmly in the hunt atop the Eastern Conference, now sitting just one point behind Nashville SC despite having played an extra match.

Lionel Messi and company understands there’s little margin for error, and their next test won’t come easy against the New England Revolution, who currently hold third place in the East and can both narrow the gap to the summit and slow down a direct rival with a statement result.

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When will the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match be played?

Inter Miami take on New England Revolution this Saturday, April 25, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Peyton Miller of the New England Revolution – Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in the USA

Tune Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and New England Revolution live in the USA.