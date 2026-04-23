Noah Allen makes Inter Miami history with 119 appearances: How many does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, a win that pulls them within just one point of Eastern Conference leaders Nashville. However, the night belonged to Noah Allen, who made history by recording his 119th appearance for the Herons, the most of any player in franchise history.

While Allen now leads the ranking for matches played across all competitions, Messi continues to climb the ladder. The Argentine legend has currently competed in 98 official matches for Inter Miami, placing him within striking distance of the century mark.

At the moment, Messi sits eighth in the club’s historical appearance rankings. He is just two matches away from equaling the mark of Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana, who sits at 100. Despite his eighth-place standing overall, Messi is currently second among active players on the roster, trailing only the record-setting Allen.

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Who ranks above Messi?

Although Messi currently occupies the eighth position, the gap between him and those above him in the rankings is relatively small. Campana sits just one spot ahead of the Argentine with 100 appearances made between 2022 and 2024.

History in the making 💫 Most appearances in club history! pic.twitter.com/O3E50vlx1N — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 23, 2026

Further up, Jordi Alba holds the sixth position with 103 appearances, followed closely by young midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who reached 107 matches during the 2023–2025 period.

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The top of the chart is even more crowded, as Robert Taylor and Sergio Busquets are currently tied for third place with 116 appearances each. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Drake Callender sits in second place with 118 matches, having only recently been overtaken by the new record-holder, Allen.

Messi with lot of pages to write story at Miami

Although he is not yet at the top of the appearance rankings, Messi is already rewriting the Inter Miami record books in other ways. He currently stands as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 85 goals, a massive tally that puts him far ahead of Luis Suarez, who sits in second place with 44.

Given that Messi signed a contract extension through the end of the 2028 MLS season, it is almost certain that he will eventually surpass the veterans currently ahead of him on the appearance list.

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The only player likely to challenge his climb to the top is Allen, who, at just 21 years old and also signed through 2028, could continue to extend his own record as long as he remains with the club.