Where to watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps will face each other in the 2025 MLS final. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami head into a long-awaited championship showdown with a chance to claim the club’s first MLS crown, capping a journey that has completely transformed since Lionel Messi’s arrival. This title run has been the organization’s clear mission, and now just 90 minutes stand between Miami and a historic breakthrough.

Standing in the way are the Vancouver Whitecaps—a seasoned, well-balanced group that has delivered high-level performances. With Vancouver eager to spoil the moment and Miami pushing to finish a remarkable season on top, the stage is set for a high-stakes finale that promises all the drama fans could want.

When will the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps match be played?

Inter Miami play against Vancouver Whitecaps this Saturday, December 6, in the 2025 MLS final, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM (ET).

Thomas Müller of the Vancouver Whitecaps – Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the USA

Tune in to Fubo to catch this 2025 MLS showdown between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps live in the USA. Other options: FOX, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.