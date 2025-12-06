Thomas Muller breaks silence after losing MLS Cup final to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Lionel Messi took charge of leading Inter Miami to their first league title, after defeating Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the 2025 MLS Cup final at Chase Stadium.

The home team had started the grand final on the right foot, scoring an early own goal off Edier Ocampo eight minutes into the match, and managed to hold that advantage until halftime. In the second half, the Whitecaps came out with a completely different mentality and, after much pressing to find the equalizer, they achieved it in the 60th minute with a goal from Ali Ahmed, assisted slightly by goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, who couldn’t hold the shot.

However, with only a few minutes remaining, the Argentine captain appeared when his team needed him most. He assisted Rodrigo De Paul in a brilliant combination that resulted in the 2-1 goal, breaking the tie and unleashing the delirium of the fans who packed every section of Chase Stadium. With the game now in their favor, Tadeo Allende scored the definitive 3-1 goal, securing Inter Miami’s first-ever MLS title.

Following the match, the German captain took to social media to post a message of thanks to all the fans, especially those who traveled from Canada to Florida to watch the Whitecaps attempt to win the first MLS title in franchise history. “Thank you to all Whitecaps fans for the great support,” Muller wrote on Instagram.

Muller still leads the head-to-head against Messi

Despite losing the final, in terms of the head-to-head history with Messi, Muller comfortably remains ahead of the Argentine, having won in seven encounters and lost in four.

The last time they had faced each other in a final was the 2014 World Cup, where Germany secured the win at the Maracana Stadium after defeating Argentina 1-0 with an agonizing extra-time goal from Mario Gotze.

Inter Miami‘s victory served as a break for Messi, who had been on a four-game losing streak against Thomas Muller in their recent Champions League matchups. The Argentine’s last victory in the rivalry had been in the first leg of the 2015 Champions League Semifinal, where Barcelona defeated Bayern Munich 3-0, featuring an excellent performance by Messi who scored a brace.