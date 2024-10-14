Where to watch Jamaica vs Honduras live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Jamaica face Honduras in the League A Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Jamaica are set to take on Honduras in a League A clash on Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can stay updated on all the action with key details such as the match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options available, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

The most crucial matchup of Matchday 4 pits Jamaica and Honduras against each other in a battle for the top spot. Jamaica, sitting on 7 points, hold the upper hand and only need a draw to secure first place in the group.

Meanwhile, Honduras must win to claim the group lead, as any other result could leave the door open for Nicaragua to overtake them. With everything on the line, Honduras will be pushing hard for the three points.

When will the Jamaica vs Honduras match be played?

Jamaica will face Honduras in a League A Matchday 4 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Monday, October 14. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Jamaica vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to Jamaica vs Honduras in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Jamaica and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.