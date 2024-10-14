Trending topics:
Where to watch Jamaica vs Honduras live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Jamaica face Honduras in the League A Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Jamaica forward Romario Williams
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJamaica forward Romario Williams

By Leonardo Herrera

Jamaica are set to take on Honduras in a League A clash on Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can stay updated on all the action with key details such as the match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options available, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

[Watch Jamaica vs Honduras in the USA on Paramount+]

The most crucial matchup of Matchday 4 pits Jamaica and Honduras against each other in a battle for the top spot. Jamaica, sitting on 7 points, hold the upper hand and only need a draw to secure first place in the group.

Meanwhile, Honduras must win to claim the group lead, as any other result could leave the door open for Nicaragua to overtake them. With everything on the line, Honduras will be pushing hard for the three points.

When will the Jamaica vs Honduras match be played?

Jamaica will face Honduras in a League A Matchday 4 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Monday, October 14. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Antony Lozano of Honduras – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jamaica vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to Jamaica vs Honduras in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Jamaica and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

