Where to watch Juarez vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Juarez will take on Cruz Azul in a Matchday 2 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay connected to all the action with comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this exciting showdown.

[Watch Juarez vs Cruz Azul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul and Juarez are set to clash as both teams aim for their first win of the Clausura tournament after opening with draws. Cruz Azul settled for a 1-1 result against Atlas despite taking an early lead, a disappointing follow-up to a strong regular season last tournament that ended with playoff frustration.

Determined to bounce back, they’re looking to make a statement this year. Juarez, also coming off a 1-1 draw against Mazatlan in a match they initially led, will seek to establish their strength at home in their first game on familiar turf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Juarez vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Juarez face off against Cruz Azul in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, January 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

Ralph Orquin of Juarez – Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Juarez and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS1, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.