Watch FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

FC Juarez will host Pumas UNAM in what will be the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

FC Juarez‘s draw against Chivas Guadalajara in the previous Matchday hindered their pursuit of ascending to the upper echelons of the standings. Nonetheless, the single point garnered wasn’t an entirely negative outcome. Currently positioned with 8 points, they hold the third spot.

Nevertheless, their ambition remains fixed on claiming the top position, and thus, they are resolute in their quest for victory. Their upcoming adversary are Pumas UNAM, a team equally determined to ascend to the pinnacle. Presently holding 6 points, they too aspire to secure a foothold among the league’s leading ranks.

When will FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM will be played this Tuesday, August 22 at 11:06 PM (ET).

FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:06 PM

CT: 10:06 PM

MT: 9:06 PM

PT: 8:06 PM

How to watch FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast on: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.