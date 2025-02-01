Where to watch Club America vs Juarez live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Club America will face Juarez in a Matchday 5 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch all the action. Here’s everything you need to know.

Club America have lived up to expectations with a strong start to the tournament, collecting 10 points from a possible 12 as they look to extend their dominance into 2025 after a commanding 2024 in Liga MX.

Up next is a showdown with a revitalized Juarez squad that has earned seven points so far and is pushing for the top of the table. While the challenge will be tough, a victory would propel Juarez to 10 points and knock off one of the league leaders, making this a high-stakes battle.

When will the Club America vs Juarez match be played?

Club America take on Juarez in the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

Jonathan Gonzalez of Juarez FC – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Club America vs Juarez: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Juarez in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Juarez will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN, Univision and DirecTV Stream.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.