Where to watch Juventus vs Benfica live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus and Benfica face against each other on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Benfica enter their decisive Champions League clash against Juventus following a heart-wrenching 5-4 loss to Barcelona in one of the tournament’s most thrilling encounters. Despite leading for much of the match, the Portuguese side now sits on 10 points and faces the real possibility of elimination.

To keep their hopes alive, Benfica must secure a victory against a Juventus team that has struggled for consistency this campaign. While Juventus hold a slim chance of reaching the quarterfinals, they’ll need a win and favorable results elsewhere to make it happen, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Juventus vs Benfica match be played?

Juventus take on Benfica this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Benfica. Catch all the action live on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS, ViX, Paramount+.