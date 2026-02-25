Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Najma play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 10 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Najma receive Al Nassr in the Matchday 10 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

First place is on the line again as Al Nassr gear up for a critical Saudi Pro League matchup. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side stormed into the top spot after a commanding 4-0 win over Al Hazem, combined with Al Hilal dropping points against Al Ittihad.

But the race tightened quickly after Al Ahli picked up a victory over Damac, leaving no room for error. Up next is Al Najma, who sit at the bottom of the table with just eight points and are desperate to spark a late-season turnaround.

Advertisement

When will the Al Najma vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Najma square off against Al Nassr for the Matchday 10 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Wednesday, February 25. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement
Ronaldo scores brace in Al Nassr win as Messi suffers 3-0 loss with Inter Miami: How’s the race to 1,000 goals in 2026?

see also

Ronaldo scores brace in Al Nassr win as Messi suffers 3-0 loss with Inter Miami: How’s the race to 1,000 goals in 2026?

Al Najma vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Najma and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Juventus vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Juventus vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch LAFC vs Real España live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup
Soccer

Where to watch LAFC vs Real España live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Penguins confirm alarming Sidney Crosby injury update
NHL

Penguins confirm alarming Sidney Crosby injury update

Better Collective Logo