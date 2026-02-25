Where to watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Najma receive Al Nassr in the Matchday 10 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

First place is on the line again as Al Nassr gear up for a critical Saudi Pro League matchup. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side stormed into the top spot after a commanding 4-0 win over Al Hazem, combined with Al Hilal dropping points against Al Ittihad.

But the race tightened quickly after Al Ahli picked up a victory over Damac, leaving no room for error. Up next is Al Najma, who sit at the bottom of the table with just eight points and are desperate to spark a late-season turnaround.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al Najma vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Najma square off against Al Nassr for the Matchday 10 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Wednesday, February 25. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo scores brace in Al Nassr win as Messi suffers 3-0 loss with Inter Miami: How’s the race to 1,000 goals in 2026?

Al Najma vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Najma and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One.