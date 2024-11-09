Where to watch Juventus vs Torino live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus receive Torino in the Matchday 12 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

In a new edition of “Derby della Mole”, Juventus and Torino face each other for the Matchday 12 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

A new edition of the storied Turin Derby is set to ignite Serie A, with Juventus looking to assert their dominance over Torino. The Bianconeri enter the clash as favorites, fueled by their pursuit of Napoli at the top of the table. Juventus recently drew 1-1 with Lille in Champions League action but secured a solid win over Udinese in their last league outing.

Meanwhile, Torino, who started the season strong, have gradually lost momentum and now aim to claw their way into contention for European qualification. With local pride and crucial points on the line, this derby promises an intense showdown for the fans.

When will the Juventus vs Torino match be played?

Juventus take on Torino in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, November 9. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Torino: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Juventus vs Torino in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and Torino will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.