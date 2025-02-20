Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: 2x Super Bowl champion urges Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to retire

Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL looks up in the air as the New York Jets want to move on from the veteran quarterback. According to a two-time Super Bowl champion, A-Rod should call it a career this offseason.

By Martín O’donnell

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks on the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks on the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It wouldn’t be an NFL offseason without rumors about Aaron Rodgers‘ future. The New York Jets have already declared their intention to take separate ways, and a two-time Super Bowl champion believes the veteran quarterback should retire instead of going to another team.

Former defensive tackle Booger McFarland, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before getting another ring with the Indianapolis Colts four years later, urged Rodgers to hang up his cleats this offseason.

I think it’s time to retire, man,” McFarland said of Rodgers during the Wednesday afternoon edition of SportsCenter on ESPN, as quoted by On3.com. “If you think about Aaron Rodgers, you have to understand what’s going on with him.

Advertisement

When he came back from the Achilles, he couldn’t move anymore. And I get it, he’s a four-time MVP and first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when you’re a quarterback and movement is a part of your game, and you can’t move anymore, I think it’s time for Aaron Rodgers to go ahead and retire.”

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sidelines during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford.

Advertisement

Jets don’t want Aaron Rodgers as QB1 anymore

At 41, Rodgers has a big decision to make this offseason. While he’s already flirted with retirement before, the difference is that in other years, his team still wanted him to come back. Rodgers kept on returning to the Green Bay Packers until he changed his mind in 2023, when he left for New York.

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams reportedly found team he’d join after Aaron Rodgers’ exit

see also

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams reportedly found team he’d join after Aaron Rodgers’ exit

Flash-forward to 2025, the Jets have publicly announced their decision to seek a change at quarterbackthis offseason, forcing Rodgers to look for another home or consider retiring from the gridiron.

Advertisement

Rodgers expected to have suitors in the NFL if he doesn’t retire

Of course, even at his age, the 41-year-old continues to be linked with other NFL teams. Rodgers is reportedly interested in replacing a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in 2025, with Matthew Stafford’s future with the Los Angeles Rams uncertain.

If the Rams couldn’t get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him – a lot of ifs involved – then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles, said NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Advertisement

Jeremy Fowler, also of ESPN, believes Rodgers will have at least four suitors in the event he intends to play in the 2025 NFL season: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans. We’ll have to wait and see whether Rodgers is interested in having another chance in the league after a disappointing stint with the Jets.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

Why do tennis players change balls so often? The reason behind the rule
Tennis

Why do tennis players change balls so often? The reason behind the rule

He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams
Tennis

He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams

What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?
NHL

What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?

Andy Dalton sends clear message to Bryce Young about his return to Panthers
NFL

Andy Dalton sends clear message to Bryce Young about his return to Panthers

Better Collective Logo