It wouldn’t be an NFL offseason without rumors about Aaron Rodgers‘ future. The New York Jets have already declared their intention to take separate ways, and a two-time Super Bowl champion believes the veteran quarterback should retire instead of going to another team.

Former defensive tackle Booger McFarland, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before getting another ring with the Indianapolis Colts four years later, urged Rodgers to hang up his cleats this offseason.

“I think it’s time to retire, man,” McFarland said of Rodgers during the Wednesday afternoon edition of SportsCenter on ESPN, as quoted by On3.com. “If you think about Aaron Rodgers, you have to understand what’s going on with him.

“When he came back from the Achilles, he couldn’t move anymore. And I get it, he’s a four-time MVP and first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when you’re a quarterback and movement is a part of your game, and you can’t move anymore, I think it’s time for Aaron Rodgers to go ahead and retire.”

Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sidelines during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford.

Jets don’t want Aaron Rodgers as QB1 anymore

At 41, Rodgers has a big decision to make this offseason. While he’s already flirted with retirement before, the difference is that in other years, his team still wanted him to come back. Rodgers kept on returning to the Green Bay Packers until he changed his mind in 2023, when he left for New York.

Flash-forward to 2025, the Jets have publicly announced their decision to seek a change at quarterbackthis offseason, forcing Rodgers to look for another home or consider retiring from the gridiron.

Rodgers expected to have suitors in the NFL if he doesn’t retire

Of course, even at his age, the 41-year-old continues to be linked with other NFL teams. Rodgers is reportedly interested in replacing a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in 2025, with Matthew Stafford’s future with the Los Angeles Rams uncertain.

“If the Rams couldn’t get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him – a lot of ifs involved – then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles,” said NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jeremy Fowler, also of ESPN, believes Rodgers will have at least four suitors in the event he intends to play in the 2025 NFL season: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans. We’ll have to wait and see whether Rodgers is interested in having another chance in the league after a disappointing stint with the Jets.