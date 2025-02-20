Lakers News: LeBron James gets real about Austin Reaves’ ejection from the game vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 97-100 to the Charlotte Hornets in their first game after the NBA All-Star Weekend. A pivotal moment in the loss came during the third quarter, when Austin Reaves was ejected. Following the game, LeBron James spoke candidly about his teammate’s removal and how it impacted the team’s momentum.

Reaves’ ejection occurred with three minutes left in the third quarter as the Lakers led 65-57. The third-year guard drove to the basket for a layup but lost possession after apparent contact from Jusuf Nurkic. Frustrated, Reaves argued it was a clear foul.

His reaction earned him a technical foul from the referee. However, when Reaves continued his protests, he was issued a second technical, leading to his ejection—the first of his NBA career. After the game, James discussed how the ejection affected the team and shared his perspective on the referee’s decision.

“He had every right to argue the missed call, but what he said after that, I don’t think, warranted him getting kicked out,” LeBron said via Spectrum SportsNet. “It deflated us a little bit. We were in control of the game, and losing Austin at that moment shifted the energy“.

Austin Reaves heads to the locker room after being ejected in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Charlotte Hornets. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

James also revealed what the referee explained about the ejection, noting that the decision seemed overly hasty. “They said he dropped the F-bomb too many times. But he said it in the beginning and left it alone,” James explained. “I think [official Rodney Mott] thought he said it again, but he didn’t. We’re in an emotional game. Sometimes words fly, but I felt the reaction was too quick”.

Austin Reaves reflects on his ejection

After the game, Reaves addressed his ejection, admitting that while he understood the first technical, the second caught him off guard. “I get the first one, obviously I approached him, I vocally said what I needed to say,” Reaves explained, via ClutchPoints.

“And the second one, I was surprised,” Reaves admitted. “I’m walking away and as soon as I heard the whistle I kind of knew what had happened, but felt like it was quick”.

Reaves calls for consistency from officials

The Lakers shooting guard also highlighted the need for consistency in officiating, noting that some players are treated differently when it comes to their interactions with referees.

“I’ve been in the league for four years now, and I’ve heard many, many things said to the refs from certain people, and nothing gets done,” Reaves said. “But when it’s unexpected from somebody, that’s when I guess the biggest issues happen”.