Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 31

The LA Galaxy will face off against Los Angeles FC in a MLS Matchday 31 clash. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this can't-miss game live in the USA.

The LA Galaxy are set to face off against Los Angeles FC in a highly anticipated 2024 showdown on MLS Matchday 31. Fans across the nation can catch the action by checking the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available throughout the USA for what promises to be an intense rivalry clash.

This clash between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC is easily the most anticipated matchup of MLS Matchday 31. These archrivals go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling showdown, not only due to their intense rivalry but also because both sides are in excellent form and battling for supremacy in the Western Conference.

LA Galaxy currently sit atop the standings with 52 points, determined to maintain their position. However, LAFC are just four points behind, with the added advantage of two games in hand. For LAFC, this is a golden opportunity to close the gap, while the Galaxy will be eager to widen the distance and assert their dominance over their rivals.

When will the LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC match be played?

The LA Galaxy are set to take on Los Angeles FC this Saturday, September 14, as part of Matchday 31 in the 2024 MLS season. The clash kicks off at 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC in the USA

Catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC live on MLS League Pass, available on Apple TV for viewers in the USA.