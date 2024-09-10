Trending topics:
Former Neymar and Lionel Messi Teammate Off to LAFC?

According to a report, Marlon Santos, currently without a club and a former teammate of Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona, could be heading to MLS.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Lionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Neymar Santos Jr after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou stadium on February 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesBARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Lionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Neymar Santos Jr after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou stadium on February 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

LAFC continues to build a formidable roster with players like Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, Eduard Atuesta, Denis Bouanga, and Kei Kamara among others. Now, they might add former Barcelona and Neymar and Lionel Messi teammate Marlon Santos to their lineup.

The Brazilian was previously linked with a move to Al Ain in the UAE Pro League, but that transfer has not materialized, leaving the 29-year-old defender still without a club. 

A recent report from Celso Oliveira suggests that Marlon Santos could be on his way to LAFC to bolster their defense for the remainder of the MLS season.

Marlon Santos’ Career

Marlon Santos began his career at Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense before moving to FC Barcelona, where he was a teammate of Lionel Messi and Neymar, although he appeared in only two matches. 

He later had stints in France with Nice, in Italy with Sassuolo, and Monza, before playing for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Santos also played for the Brazilian U-20 side, making 12 appearances. He is a versatile centre-back who can perform well in a three-man defense, either on the left or right side. Known for his physicality, stamina, and heading ability, Santos is also skilled at initiating plays from the back with his passing.

