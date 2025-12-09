Where to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt will face each other in the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

It’s a game with contrasting goals sets the stage, as Barcelona enter needing a strong result to stay in the hunt for a top-eight finish and an automatic berth in the Round of 16. The Blaugrana have been uneven through the league phase but sit on seven points, just three shy of the cutoff, making every point critical.

On the other side, Eintracht Frankfurt arrive with far less margin for error, carrying four points and currently outside the playoff picture. For Frankfurt, pulling at least a point from this matchup is essential to keep realistic hopes of cracking the top 24 alive heading into the final two Matchdays of the competition.

When will the Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt match be played?

Barcelona play against Eintracht Frankfurt this Tuesday, December 9, in the league stage Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Arthur Theate of Eintracht Frankfurt – Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, TUDN, ViX.