Where to watch Real España vs LAFC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Real España will receive LAFC for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real España vs LAFC live in the USA on Fubo]

The continental journey starts now for Los Angeles FC, who enter the CONCACAF Champions Cup as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. With serious ambitions of making a deep run, LAFC know the path through CONCACAF is never easy.

Especially when they play against a motivated underdog like Real España, eager to deliver a statement performance in this first-leg clash. Expect high intensity from the opening whistle as LAFC looks to assert control and Real España aim to spring a surprise—don’t miss this must-watch showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Real España vs LAFC match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Real España and LAFC will be played this Tuesday, February 17 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Marco Delgado of Los Angeles FC – Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Advertisement

Real España vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Real España vs LAFC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Real España and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.