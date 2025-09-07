Trending topics:
Where to watch Lithuania vs Netherlands live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Lithuania will face Netherlands in a Matchday 6 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesDenzel Dumfries of Netherlands

Lithuania will face off against Netherlands in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Lithuania vs Netherlands online in the US on Fubo]

They’re up against two opponents with contrasting profiles, as the Netherlands sit atop the group and are closing in on a direct World Cup berth after a 1-1 draw with Poland. The Dutch enter as heavy favorites and have every reason to expect three points, given their quality and depth.

On the other side, Lithuania isn’t considered a contender for the top spot, but the matchup gives them a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe’s elite, and they’ll be eager to put on a strong showing.

When will the Lithuania vs Netherlands match be played?

Lithuania will take on Netherlands this Sunday, September 7, for Matchday 6 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Justas Lasickas of Lithuania – Urs Lindt-freshfocus/Getty Images

Justas Lasickas of Lithuania – Urs Lindt-freshfocus/Getty Images

Lithuania vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Lithuania vs Netherlands in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Lithuania and Netherlands will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
