What happens if the Netherlands win, tie or lose vs Lithuania today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The Netherlands play Lithuania at home in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday, November 17, in Matchday 10 of Group G. It is a decisive night for the Oranje, who hold every advantage as they look to secure direct qualification to the World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Netherlands drew 1–1 with Poland in their previous outing and now sit on 17 points from a possible 21, with five wins and two draws. Their path will be settled in this final matchday. Meanwhile, Lithuania arrive after a 0–0 draw with Israel in an international friendly.

Poland struck first through Jakub Kaminski in the 43rd minute and briefly dreamed of taking control of the group. However, Memphis Depay equalized just two minutes into the second half, earning a draw that kept the Netherlands firmly in control of their qualifying campaign.

Advertisement

Lithuania remain bottom of the group with only three points. They come into this match having tied Israel in a friendly and carrying three straight qualifying losses: 2–0 against Poland, 2–1 against Finland, and 3–2 against the Netherlands. With no stakes left for them, they essentially play only for pride.

Advertisement

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands

Advertisement

What happens if the Netherlands win vs Lithuania?

A win would secure the Netherlands’ place in the 2026 World Cup, a result that is widely expected as they lead the group and stand one step away from clinching their ticket. Lithuania, already eliminated, would not change their position. Only Poland and the Netherlands remain in contention for qualification spots.

see also Did Norway qualify for 2026 World Cup after win vs Italy?

It is also important to note that no other team in the group has anything left to play for. Poland already secured a playoff berth with 14 points, while Finland sit on 10 and cannot catch them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Netherlands and Lithuania tie?

A tie would also send the Netherlands through, as their goal differential advantage over Poland is overwhelming (19 to 6). An additional point would be enough to confirm their place, while Poland would continue on to the playoff round.

What happens if the Netherlands lose vs Lithuania?

Even with a loss, the Netherlands are virtually guaranteed qualification. The only scenario that would deny them the top spot is losing by a margin of 12 goals or more against Lithuania, a highly improbable outcome. Barring that, the Netherlands will be in the World Cup.

Advertisement

But there is another unlikely scenario that could send them to the playoffs. A narrow defeat, such as 1–0 against Lithuania, would place them at risk only if Poland defeat Malta by a margin of 12 goals or more, which would allow Poland to overtake them on goal differential.