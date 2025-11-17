Have the Netherlands qualified for 2026 World Cup after win vs Lithuania?

Group G of the 2026 UEFA World Cup qualifiers reached their final chapter with an important victory for the Netherlands over a struggling Lithuania. Goals from Reijnders in the first half, and Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simmons, and Malen in the second half, secured a 4–0 win for Ronald Koeman’s side on home soil.

In doing so, and leaving no doubts, the Netherlands secured their direct ticket to the next World Cup, avoiding a potential playoff. One of Europe’s giants will be present next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With this result, Poland finished in second place, which means Robert Lewandowski and his team will have to secure their spot in the next World Cup through a playoff.

Chasing their first title

The Netherlands are setting their sights on the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico with the singular goal of finally capturing the sport’s biggest prize.

Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands celebrates scoring.

This tournament will mark the nation’s 12th World Cup appearance, a history highlighted by three agonizing runner-up finishes in 1974, 1978, and 2010. The Oranje have long been a powerhouse without a title, and they will be fiercely determined to overcome past heartbreaks and secure their inaugural World Cup championship on North American soil.

A generation that inspires hope

The Netherlands are banking on an exciting new generation of talent as they aim to finally conquer the world stage. This squad boasts an impressive core featuring world-class defensive stalwart Virgil van Dijk and dynamic center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Fueling the midfield are the creative vision of Frenkie de Jong and the energy of Tijjani Reijnders, while the attack is spearheaded by the electrifying scoring ability of Cody Gakpo.

Koeman is at the helm of a squad brimming with extraordinary talent, aiming to make a big impact and win its first World Cup trophy—toppling none other than the reigning champions, Argentina.