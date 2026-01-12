Where to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Liverpool and Barnsley will face each other in the 2025/26 FA Cup third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

A must-watch FA Cup matchup awaits as Liverpool, still among the Premier League’s elite despite a slight dip after a blazing start, opens their cup campaign with title ambitions in mind given their category and performance level.

With Mohamed Salah spearheading a deep, attack-minded squad, the Reds will square off against Barnsley, a League One side aiming to shock a heavyweight and deliver a classic upset on the national stage.

When will the Liverpool vs Barnsley match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round between Liverpool and Barnsley will be played this Monday, January 12 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Davis Keillor-Dunn of Barnsley – George Wood/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Barnsley: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley in the USA

This FA Cup game between Liverpool and Barnsley will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.