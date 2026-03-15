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Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool take on Tottenham in a Matchday 30 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

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Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
© Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool

Liverpool and Tottenham will face each other in a Matchday 30 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online in the US on Peacock Premium]

One of the standout matchups of the Premier League weekend features Liverpool meeting Tottenham in a game with major stakes for both sides. The Reds remain in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot and urgently need three points to climb back into the qualification race.

On the other hand, Tottenham arrive in the middle of a rough stretch that has pulled them dangerously close to the relegation zone. With pressure mounting on both clubs, this is a must-watch clash fans won’t want to miss.

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When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham match be played?

Liverpool face Tottenham this Sunday, March 15, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 30. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
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Liverpool vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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