Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool and Tottenham will face each other in a Matchday 30 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online in the US on Peacock Premium]

One of the standout matchups of the Premier League weekend features Liverpool meeting Tottenham in a game with major stakes for both sides. The Reds remain in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot and urgently need three points to climb back into the qualification race.

On the other hand, Tottenham arrive in the middle of a rough stretch that has pulled them dangerously close to the relegation zone. With pressure mounting on both clubs, this is a must-watch clash fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham match be played?

Liverpool face Tottenham this Sunday, March 15, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 30. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Advertisement

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.