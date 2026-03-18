Where to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will receive Galatasaray in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Galatasaray claimed a narrow but valuable 1–0 win at home in a first leg that proved just as intense as expected, though the slim margin leaves the series far from decided.

The stage now shifts to England, where Liverpool will look to overturn the deficit in front of their fans, confident that the atmosphere at Anfield can help them push past the Turkish side and keep their campaign alive.

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When will the Liverpool vs Galatasaray match be played?

Liverpool play against Galatasaray this Wednesday, March 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Ismail Jakobs of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

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Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Galatasaray. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.