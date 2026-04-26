Where to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce live in the USA: 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray will face off against Fenerbahce in a Matchday 31 showdown of the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig. Here you can find out all the match details, such as the kickoff times, and broadcast options for TV and streaming platforms in the United States.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce online in the US on Fubo]

All eyes shift to Istanbul this weekend as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce meet in another edition of the Intercontinental Derby, one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries—with major title implications on the line. With four matches remaining in the Turkish Super Lig season.

Galatasaray are the leaders with 71 points and can move within reach of the championship with a win, while Fenerbahce, sitting on 67, has a chance to cut the gap to one point and keep the race wide open.

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When will the Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce match be played?

Galatasaray play against Fenerbahce for the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 31 this Sunday, April 26. The action is set to kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Kerem Akturkoglu of Fenerbahce – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.