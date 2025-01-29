Where to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will face off against Club Brugge on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Manchester City squandered a crucial opportunity after falling behind 2-0 to PSG, eventually losing 4-2 in a match that could have solidified their Champions League hopes. Now, the pressure is on as the Citizens face a must-win scenario to avoid elimination from the competition.

Erling Haaland and his squad will be desperate to secure all three points against Club Brugge, a team that, despite being considered weaker on paper, has shown resilience against stronger opponents. With 11 points, Brugge are also fighting to stay alive, making this clash a high-stakes showdown for both sides.

When will the Manchester City vs Club Brugge match be played?

Manchester City play against Club Brugge this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Club Brugge. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.