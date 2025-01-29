Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City face Club Brugge in Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City

Manchester City will face off against Club Brugge on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester City squandered a crucial opportunity after falling behind 2-0 to PSG, eventually losing 4-2 in a match that could have solidified their Champions League hopes. Now, the pressure is on as the Citizens face a must-win scenario to avoid elimination from the competition.

Erling Haaland and his squad will be desperate to secure all three points against Club Brugge, a team that, despite being considered weaker on paper, has shown resilience against stronger opponents. With 11 points, Brugge are also fighting to stay alive, making this clash a high-stakes showdown for both sides.

Advertisement

When will the Manchester City vs Club Brugge match be played?

Manchester City play against Club Brugge this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ferran Jutgla of Club Brugge – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ferran Jutgla of Club Brugge – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals what annoys him most about Pep Guardiola

see also

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals what annoys him most about Pep Guardiola

How to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Club Brugge. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Not Crawford: Oscar De La Hoya reveals the fighter who could dethrone Canelo Alvarez
Boxing

Not Crawford: Oscar De La Hoya reveals the fighter who could dethrone Canelo Alvarez

How many Super Bowls Have the Kansas City Chiefs won? Triumphs with stars like Dawson and Mahomes
NFL

How many Super Bowls Have the Kansas City Chiefs won? Triumphs with stars like Dawson and Mahomes

Bill Belichick's advice to Andy Reid as Chiefs chase another Super Bowl vs Eagles
NFL

Bill Belichick's advice to Andy Reid as Chiefs chase another Super Bowl vs Eagles

Where to watch Stuttgart vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Stuttgart vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo