Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Manchester United will play against Leicester City in a round of 16 matchup in the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, and fans in the USA can catch all the action live. The game will be broadcast across multiple platforms, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch these two teams battle for a spot in the next round.

Manchester United face a pivotal moment as they attempt to right the ship amid a season filled with setbacks and struggles. Following a disappointing Matchday 9 loss to West Ham, which ultimately sealed the fate of former manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils find themselves in desperate need of a spark.

Now, they head into a crucial showdown with Leicester City, a team also grappling with poor form since their return to the Premier League and teetering near the relegation zone. Despite their own challenges, Leicester see an opportunity to capitalize on United’s turmoil and secure a quarter-final berth.

When will the Manchester United vs Leicester City match be played?

Manchester United take on Leicester City for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup round of 16 this Wednesday, October 30. The action is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Manchester United and Leicester City live in the USA, streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.