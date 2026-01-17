Where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United and Manchester City will face against each other in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

All eyes will be on the Manchester Derby this weekend as one of European soccer’s fiercest rivalries takes center stage once again. Manchester City enter as clear favorites despite a few lingering questions, with Erling Haaland and company aiming to keep pace at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United, meanwhile, arrive under pressure and searching for answers, but the Red Devils will hope the intensity of a derby is exactly what they need to snap their losing streak and make a statement against their arch-rivals.

When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City match be played?

Manchester United play against Manchester City this Saturday, January 17, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 22. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Manchester City in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, USA Network and Universo.