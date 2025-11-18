Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Mexico U17 will square off against Portugal U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

This U17 World Cup showdown has all the makings of a thriller, with both sides showing they’re capable of swinging a match in their favor at any moment. Mexico arrives with momentum after sneaking into the Round of 32 as the final best third-place qualifier and stunning top-seeded Argentina.

However, El Tri steps now into an even tougher test against a Portugal squad loaded with talent. Fresh off a convincing win over Belgium, Portugal has shown it possesses the quality and composure to chase a deep tournament run, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle as both teams push for a coveted quarterfinal berth.

When will the Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 match be played?

Mexico U17 will take on Portugal U17 on Tuesday, November 18, for the 2025 U17 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM (ET).

Fans of Portugal holds national flag – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Mexico U17 and Portugal U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Universo.