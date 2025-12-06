When and where will Mexico play their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage matches?

Mexico, one of the three hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, now have more clarity about their path in the group stage. Find out here when and where their first games will be played.

The Mexican national team is gearing up for a thrilling 2026 World Cup. It will be the third time El Tricolor host the tournament, having previously done so in 1970 and 1986.

Now, things are very different compared to those editions. The World Cup has expanded from 32 to 48 teams, which has significantly changed the schedule and the locations where matches will be played.

Mexicos schedule in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and where they will play

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in North America, with Mexico, Canada, and the United States serving as hosts. The United States will host the majority of the matches, while Mexico and Canada will each host 13 games.

During the group draw, it was confirmed that Mexico were placed in Group A, Canada in Group B, and the United States in Group D. FIFA made this decision to allow each host nation to play all of their group stage matches on home soil.

As a result, Mexico will play all of their group stage games in their own country. The opening match and the third group game will be played at Mexico City Stadium, while the second match will take place at Guadalajara Stadium.

One day after the group stage draw, FIFA conducted the schedule and fixture draw, confirming the exact dates and kickoff times for every match. Below is a closer look at when and where Mexico will play their three Group A games:

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Mexico vs. South Africa – Mexico City Ctadium – 3:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Mexico vs. Korea Republic – Guadalajara Stadium – 9:00 PM (ET)

Wednesday, June 25, 2026