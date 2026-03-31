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Where to watch Mexico vs Belgium live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico face Belgium in what will be a 2026 international friendly. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

César Montes of Mexico
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesCésar Montes of Mexico

Mexico and Belgium will face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Mexico vs Belgium online in the US on Fubo]

The international friendly window closes with Mexico and Belgium meeting in a matchup featuring teams in contrasting form. Mexico is coming off an uneven scoreless draw against Portugal and will look for a sharper attacking display.

On the other hand will be Belgium, who arrives with confidence after a dominant 5-2 win over the United States. With one side seeking momentum and the other aiming to stay hot, this finale shapes up as a must-watch.

When will the Mexico vs Belgium match be played?

Mexico play against Belgium in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Mexico vs Belgium: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Belgium in the USA

This Friendly clash between Mexico and Belgium will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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