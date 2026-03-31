Where to watch Mexico vs Belgium live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico and Belgium will face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Mexico vs Belgium online in the US on Fubo]

The international friendly window closes with Mexico and Belgium meeting in a matchup featuring teams in contrasting form. Mexico is coming off an uneven scoreless draw against Portugal and will look for a sharper attacking display.

On the other hand will be Belgium, who arrives with confidence after a dominant 5-2 win over the United States. With one side seeking momentum and the other aiming to stay hot, this finale shapes up as a must-watch.

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When will the Mexico vs Belgium match be played?

Mexico play against Belgium in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Mexico vs Belgium: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Belgium in the USA

This Friendly clash between Mexico and Belgium will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.