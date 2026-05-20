Flamengo vs Estudiantes: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on May 20, 2026

Flamengo will face Estudiantes at the Maracanã in the Matchday 5 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. The first and second place teams in Group A face each other in a game of vital importance for both. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Flamengo vs Estudiantes Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States will have plenty of ways to catch every moment of this marquee showdown live, with comprehensive coverage available from kickoff through the final whistle.

The match will air on beIN SPORTS en Español, while viewers looking to stream can tune in through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, giving fans multiple convenient options to watch from virtually anywhere.

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Can I watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes for free?

Soccer fans in the U.S. can stream the full match live on Fubo, which is currently offering a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

The limited-time offer gives viewers the chance to watch every moment of the action without paying upfront, making it an easy option for fans looking to catch the game live before choosing a subscription plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group A could come down to this heavyweight showdown as the top two contenders for a spot in the Round of 16 meet in a match with massive stakes.

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Current group leaders Flamengo enter with seven points and know a victory would officially punch their ticket to the knockout stage, despite still awaiting a decision related to the incidents from their clash with Independiente Medellin.

Meanwhile, Estudiantes head into the contest with virtually no room for error, needing all three points to keep their qualification hopes firmly alive heading into the final Matchday.

Edwuin Cetre of Estudiantes La Plata – Joaquín Camiletti/Getty Images

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Flamengo vs Estudiantes: Predicted Lineups

Flamengo (4-3-1-2): Rossi; Varela (Danilo), Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira and Alex Sandro; Evertton Araújo, Jorginho, Carrascal, Lucas Paquetá and Samuel Lino; Pedro.

Estudiantes (4-2-3-1): Muslera; Meza, González Pírez, Tomás Palacios and Benedetti; Piovi, Neves, Amondarain, Tiago Palacios (Castro) and Cetré; Carrillo.

What time is the Flamengo vs Estudiantes match?

The match kicks off today, May 20, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM