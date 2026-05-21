Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Clausura 2026 match on May 21, 2026

Cruz Azul will face Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final. Two strong rivals face off, both seeking a good result ahead of the second leg on Sunday. Find out how watch this clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Tournament Liga MX Date Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States will have several ways to watch this highly anticipated showdown live. Traditional TV coverage will be available on CBS Sports Network, Univision and TUDN.

Meanwhile, streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and ViX for viewers who prefer to follow the action online from any device.

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Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM for free?

Soccer fans across the United States will have the chance to stream this thrilling matchup live through DirecTV Stream and Fubo, with both services currently offering a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

Viewers hoping to catch every minute of the action can take advantage of the limited-time promotion to watch the full live broadcast at no upfront cost before the trial period expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything comes down to this. The 2026 Liga MX Clausura title will be decided in a high-stakes final between two fierce rivals that have battled their way through a demanding postseason to earn a shot at the championship.

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Pumas UNAM survived a brutal path, edging past both Club America and Pachuca thanks to their higher seeding after tightly contested series, while Cruz Azul punched its ticket to the final with impressive aggregate victories over Atlas and Chivas.

Now, with the decisive match set on Cruz Azul’s home turf, Los Cementeros will try to use that advantage to their favor against a determined Pumas squad eager to leave with the trophy.

Angel Marquez of Cruz Azul – Simon Barber/Getty Images

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Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (3-5-2): Kevin Mier, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Campos, Jeremy Marquez, Amaury García, José Paradela, Agustín Palavecino, Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi, Christian Ebere.

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Keylor Navas, Nathan Silva, Rubén Duarte, Alvaro Angulo, Rodrigo López, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Pedro Vite, Uriel Antuna, Jordan Carrillo, Robert Morales, Juninho.

What time is the Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM match?

The game will take place today, May 21, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM