NY Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. sets record straight on missing spring training games in 2026

It’s better to be safe than sorry. That appears to be the New York Mets‘ mindset behind their latest lineup decision ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Luis Robert Jr. will be eased into his new role as the team’s center fielder, with the club confirming that he will miss the early games of the Mets’ spring training schedule.

Robert Jr.—whose availability in recent MLB seasons has been hampered by injuries and setbacks—is not injured at the moment. Still, the Mets know the risk-reward balance is not in their favor. As a result, sidelining the 28-year-old outfielder early in the year appears to be the safest—and smartest—decision.

Addressing the news on his availability, Robert Jr. took to the podium at Port St. Lucie, Florida, and provided a clear update on where he stands and his thoughts on the organization’s call.

“That’s their plan,” Robert admitted, via MLB.com. “I know that that’s the type of process they have, and I trust in them and whatever they have, because they want what’s best for me.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to media.

Robert Jr.’s contract

After trading for Robert Jr.—giving up infielder Luisangel Acuña and prospect Truman Pauley—the Mets acquired a key piece to bolster the garden at Citi Field. Signed to a six-year, $50 million contract, the Cuban outfielder’s stay in Queens could last one or two seasons.

Why? Because Robert’s contract includes a $20 million club option ahead of the 2027 MLB season. The Mets will make that decision based on Robert Jr.’s performance in 2026, so him being available to play day in and day out will be crucial. For him, the upcoming campaign will virtually be a contract year.