The frontrunners Monterrey will strive to maintain their position at the top of the standings as they host Chivas in dire need of a turnaround in their performance on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Find out here comprehensive details including the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States are readily available.

[Watch Monterrey vs Chivas live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Monterrey maintain their commanding position at the summit of the standings, firmly entrenched as the frontrunners of the Clausura 2024. Their unyielding streak remains unblemished, having navigated through 12 Matchdays without a single defeat, solidifying their status as the most dominant team in the league.

Eager to prolong their triumphant march, the Rayados are poised to square off against Chivas. While their adversaries have endured a noticeable downturn in form, evidenced by recent setbacks including their elimination from the Concacaf Champions League and a slide down the Clausura rankings, underestimating Chivas would be a grave error, as they are desperate for a victory to secure their position in the Requalification zone.

When will the Monterrey vs Chivas match be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Monterrey and Chivas will be played this Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.