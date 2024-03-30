Pumas UNAM, determined to break into the Requalification positions, welcome Cruz Azul as they aim to bridge the gap with the league leaders on Matchday 13 of Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Discover all the essential information right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States.

Just a few Matchdays ago, Cruz Azul commanded the upper echelons of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX. However, successive defeats at the hands of Santos Laguna and Necaxa have seen them slip from their lofty perch, now trailing the leaders, Monterrey, by a margin of six points.

Eager to reclaim their prominence, Cruz Azul are determined to break free from their recent slump. This encounter presents a good opportunity to reverse their fortunes. Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM, a team once expected to perform more admirably, find themselves on the outskirts of postseason contention. A victory in this clash is imperative for their aspirations of entering the fray for Requalification positions.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul match be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be played this Saturday, March 30 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.