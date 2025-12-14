Where to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Toluca will square off with Tigres UANL in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 finals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL online in the US on Fubo]

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 championship comes down to one final night as Toluca host Tigres UANL in the decisive second leg, with everything still hanging in the balance. Tigres carry a slim 1–0 advantage from the opening match, a result that matched the tight, physical battle many expected, but hardly settled the title.

Now the stage shifts to Toluca, where the defending champions aim to protect the crown they claimed earlier this year and close out a flawless 2025, while Tigres arrive intent on crashing the celebration and lifting the trophy themselves in what promises to be a tense, winner-take-all showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Toluca vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Toluca face Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 finals this Sunday, December 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Romulo Zwarg of Tigres battles for possession against Franco Romero of Toluca – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.