Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Lineups for Liga MX 2025 Apertura final second leg

Toluca and Tigres UANL decide the Liga MX Apertura 2025 title this Sunday, December 14, with the series still very much alive. After Tigres UANL claimed a 1–0 victory in the first leg thanks to Angel Correa’s goal, Toluca enter the return match needing a response in front of their home crowd in the State of Mexico.

The opening chapter left Tigres holding a narrow advantage in the aggregate, helped in part by a costly mistake from goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez. Even so, the margin is slim, and the felines travel knowing that a single lapse could quickly swing momentum in a final that has already proven to be tense and tactical.

According to league regulations, table position no longer serves as a tiebreaker at this stage. If the aggregate score is level after 180 minutes, extra time will follow, with penalties looming if necessary. Toluca are just one goal away from equalizing the series, setting the stage for a dramatic and closely contested finish.

For either side, lifting the trophy would carry historic significance. A Tigres triumph would see them draw level with Cruz Azul on nine league titles. On the other side, if Antonio Mohamed guides Toluca to the championship, they would reach 12 titles, matching Chivas as the second-most successful club in Liga MX history.

Santiago Simon of Toluca battles for possession against Marco Farfan of Tigres

Toluca confirmed lineup

Toluca could receive a major boost with the possible return of Alexis Vega, who has been sidelined by injury but is pushing to feature in a match where everything is on the line. His presence would add another dimension to an attack already led by Paulinho and Helinho, increasing the pressure on the Tigres back line.

Toluca are confirmed to line up with Luis Garcia, Jesus Gallardo, Federico Pereira, Jesus Angulo, Santiago Simon, Everardo Lopez del Villar, Nicolas Castro, Marcel Ruiz, Franco Romero, Helinho and Paulinho.

Tigres expected lineup

On the other side, Andre Pierre Gignac looks to add another defining moment to his legacy with the felines, as speculation continues to swirl around the later stages of his career. Tigres know defensive discipline will be crucial, but they will also aim to find an early goal that could put the final out of reach.

Tigres are projected to start Nahuel Guzman, Jesus Garza, Joaquim, Jesus Angulo, Marco Farfan, Fernando Gorriaran, Romulo, Diego Lainez, Angel Correa, Juan Brunetta, and Andre Pierre Gignac.

