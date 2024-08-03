Monterrey are set to clash with Pumas UNAM on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Keep it here for full coverage, including kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

Monterrey and Pumas UNAM are gearing up for a high-stakes clash in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. This thrilling showdown promises high-octane action, so make sure to catch every moment by checking your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options across the USA.

[Watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a high-stakes showdown, Pumas UNAM and Monterrey face off with their League Cup futures on the line. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening matches against Austin FC, who demonstrated exceptional form to advance to the next round. Now, only one of these Liga MX powerhouses will have the chance to join them.

Pumas UNAM, currently a league leader with 10 points, and Monterrey, hot on their heels with 9 points, have both started strong in the Liga MX season. This match promises to be electrifying, as the loser faces elimination, adding a palpable sense of tension to the atmosphere.

When will the Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Monterrey are set to clash with the Pumas UNAM on Saturday, August 3, in a crucial Matchday 3 contest of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Monterrey face Pumas UNAM in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a second of the action—stream it live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision.