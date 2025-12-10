Where to watch Benfica vs Napoli live in the USA: 2025/2026 Champions League

Benfica and Napoli will face each other in a league stage Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/26 Champions League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Wednesday’s matchup carries major postseason implications, with both clubs chasing a spot in the next phase of the competition. Napoli enter the contest sitting on seven points and currently holding a playoff position, but the Italians know a stronger result could push them within striking distance of a direct berth in the Round of 16.

Standing in their way is a desperate Benfica side that revived its campaign with a victory in its previous outing, restoring belief after a slow start. With elimination a real possibility if they slip again, the Portuguese giants are expected to play with urgency, setting up a high-stakes showdown where both teams have everything to gain and nothing to waste.

When will the Benfica vs Napoli match be played?

Benfica take on Napoli on Wednesday, December 10, for the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025-2026 Champions League. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Napoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Napoli in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 Champions League clash between Benfica and Napoli in the USA. Watch the match on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.