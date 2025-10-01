Why is Romelu Lukaku not playing today for Napoli vs Sporting CP in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Napoli face Sporting CP at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. After falling to Manchester City in their group-stage opener, Antonio Conte’s side will look to bounce back, though they will be without star striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku remains sidelined after suffering a left rectus femoris thigh injury in a preseason friendly against Olympiacos. According to team reports, the Belgian forward is expected to miss three to four months, ruling him out of Napoli’s key fixtures in both Europe and Serie A.

“Following the injury against Olympiacos, Romelu Lukaku underwent tests at Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a serious injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh,” Napoli confirmed in a medical statement released in late August.

With their main striker unavailable, Napoli moved quickly in the transfer market, securing Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund on loan to strengthen their attack.

Romelu Lukaku of Napoli lies on the pitch after being injured against Olympiacos. (Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Despite Lukaku’s absence, the Serie A club have won four of their first five league matches and will now push for their first Champions League victory of the campaign against Sporting CP.

Confirmed lineup for Napoli

In addition to Romelu Lukaku’s absence, Antonio Conte will also be without captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who is suspended after being sent off in the loss to Manchester City.

Napoli's confirmed starting XI for the clash with Sporting CP is: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Leonardo Spinazzola, Juan Jesus, Sam Beukema, Miguel Gutierrez; Stanislav Lobotka; Matteo Politano, Frank Anguissa, Scott McTominay; Rasmus Hojlund.

Confirmed lineup for Sporting CP

On the Sporting CP side, manager Rui Borges has no absences for this match. As a result, he will field his strongest lineup as the Portuguese club looks for a second straight victory after defeating Kairat 4-1 in their group-stage opener.

Sporting CP’s confirmed starting XI is: Rui Silva; Ivan Fresneda, Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, Maximiliano Araujo; Morten Hjulmand, Joao Simoes; Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincao, Geovany Quenda; Fotis Ioannidis.